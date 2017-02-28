Weather Authority Alert: Snow could make for slick commute

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links.

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Do you want to be a Weather Watcher for KHQ Local News? You just need the ability to Skype or UStream from your computer or smart phone.

Winter Storm Warning: Until 10AM Tuesday for Central Panhandle including CdA, Silver Valley and Idaho Palouse. Lower elevation locations could see anywhere from 2-6" of new snow overnight, while the mountains could see 6-10". Dangerous driving conditions biggest concern

Winter Weather Advisory: In place until 7AM Tuesday morning for extreme E. Washington, N. Panhandle. Generally 1-4" of snow possible, depending on where some potential heavier bands of snow develop. As of right now it looks like fairly light amounts possible in Spokane by Tuesday morning, but just enough to make for a slick AM commute!

Tuesday: Some new snow on the ground & temps in the low 20s will likely make for a slick commute. Then a mixture of sunshine & clouds with highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday Night: A few more scattered snow showers possible, but accumulation looks to be light to nil. Less than a half inch expected around Spokane.

Wednesday: A cold front Wednesday will make for a breezy but mostly dry day with just a few showers possible during the AM. Gusts to 35mph will be possible however during the afternoon as temps surge into the 40s.

7 Day Forecast: Temps will be much more mild after Wednesday with highs expected to be in the low-40s and overnight lows in the low 30s. We will continue to see showery and breezy conditions the rest of the week, the type of showers depends on when they move in and what the temp is at the time. Although no big snow event is in the forecast after Tuesday morning.