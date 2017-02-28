AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 1-year-old boy and both suspects located in Yakima

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

UPDATE:

Authorities have canceled the AMBER ALERT for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Officials say Leonnel Barajas and both suspects have been located in Yakima and WSP says the boy is safe.

Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.

Previous Coverage:

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that 23-year-old Manuel Carrasco Mendoza, the suspect who they say broke into a Yakima apartment, pointed a gun and abducted his nephew Monday night, has been taken into custody. He was arrested Tuesday morning around 5:45. Police are still searching for the 1-year-old boy, 24-year-old Jessica Mendoza and the silver Impala.



PREVIOUS:

KHQ.COM - Police in Yakima say a child has been abducted and could be in danger. Authorities say one-year-old, Leonnel Barajas was forcibly abducted by an armed assailant from an apartment at 801 Central Avenue in Yakima, WA. The abduction happened Monday night around 11:30pm.



The child is described as a white male, about 2-feet tall and weighing 45-pounds. He has blonde hair and green/blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves and red/blue checkered pants.

A suspect has been identified as the 23-year-old uncle of the victim, Manuel Carrasco Mendoza. He is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "waste" and a tattoo on his left forearm that says "land." He is believed to be armed and possibly dangerous.



According to police, Mendoza broke down the back door, pointed a gun and took the child.

Mendoza may also be with Jessica Mendoza, a 24-year-old Hispanic female with blonde hair and green eyes, about 5-feet 4-inches and 130 pounds.



The child may be in a vehicle, a silver, 2000's model, 4-door, Chevrolet Impala with black wheels. The license plates are unknown at this time.



Please call 911 immediately if you have any information about the child's whereabouts.



