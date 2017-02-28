AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 1-year-old boy and both suspects located i - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 1-year-old boy and both suspects located in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 

Authorities have canceled the AMBER ALERT for a missing 1-year-old boy. 

Officials say Leonnel Barajas and both suspects have been located in Yakima and WSP says the boy is safe. 

Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

Previous Coverage: 

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that 23-year-old Manuel Carrasco Mendoza, the suspect who they say broke into a Yakima apartment, pointed a gun and abducted his nephew Monday night, has been taken into custody. He was arrested Tuesday morning around 5:45.  Police are still searching for the 1-year-old boy, 24-year-old Jessica Mendoza and the silver Impala.

PREVIOUS:
KHQ.COM - Police in Yakima say a child has been abducted and could be in danger. Authorities say one-year-old, Leonnel Barajas was forcibly abducted by an armed assailant from an apartment at 801 Central Avenue in Yakima, WA. The abduction happened Monday night around 11:30pm. 

The child is described as a white male, about 2-feet tall and weighing 45-pounds. He has blonde hair and green/blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves and red/blue checkered pants.

A suspect has been identified as the 23-year-old uncle of the victim, Manuel Carrasco Mendoza. He is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "waste" and a tattoo on his left forearm that says "land." He is believed to be armed and possibly dangerous.

According to police, Mendoza broke down the back door, pointed a gun and took the child.

Mendoza may also be with Jessica Mendoza, a 24-year-old Hispanic female with blonde hair and green eyes, about 5-feet 4-inches and 130 pounds.

The child may be in a vehicle, a silver, 2000's model, 4-door, Chevrolet Impala with black wheels. The license plates are unknown at this time.

Please call 911 immediately if you have any information about the child's whereabouts. 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-31 23:34:40 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • President Trump pulling United States out of Paris climate accord, says climate decision rejects the future

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:48:49 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama says the Trump administration is joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future" by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact. Obama is defending the deal that his administration painstakingly negotiated. He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will "reap the benefits in "jobs and industries created." He says the U.S. should be "at the front of the pack."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama says the Trump administration is joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future" by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact. Obama is defending the deal that his administration painstakingly negotiated. He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will "reap the benefits in "jobs and industries created." He says the U.S. should be "at the front of the pack."

    >>

  • Evergreen college closes amid campus threat

    Evergreen college closes amid campus threat

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:21 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:21:47 GMT

     Evergreen State College says the college is closing immediately for the day in response to "a direct threat to campus safety."    

    >>

     Evergreen State College says the college is closing immediately for the day in response to "a direct threat to campus safety."    

    >>

  • Gunshots and explosions at Philippine mall

    Gunshots and explosions at Philippine mall

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:44:17 GMT

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.      Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.    

    >>

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.      Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.    

    >>
    •   