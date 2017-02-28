RECALL: Yoke's Fresh Market issues voluntary cheese recall

RECALL: Yoke's Fresh Market issues voluntary cheese recallPosted: Updated:
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
No arrests made in downtown Spokane alleyway shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - No arrests have been made in a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night. Police are still trying to piece together in the alleyway, but a man who lived directly across the street says he heard everything. First responders swarmed the alleyway between the Steam Plant and the Conoco gas station in downtown Spokane around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.>>
Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.>>
WATCH: Ground shifting on Spokane Valley property
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A natural underwater spring is causing the ground to shift on a piece of property in Spokane Valley. The spring is currently "bubbling like crazy" according to residents in the area of Sanson and McDonald, just north of Plantes Ferry Park, because of runoff and precipitation. The ground is still shifting and Sanson is currently closed.>>
Inslee and other governors form group to uphold Paris accord
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A group of Democratic governors say President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement will encourage states to do more to fight climate change. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says in a conference call with reporters that states are free to act on their own to reduce pollution.>>
Toyota recalls 36,000 Tacoma pickups for stalling risk
DETROIT - Toyota is recalling 36,000 Tacoma pickups in North and South America because they can stall without warning. The recall involves Tacomas with V-6 engines from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Most of the trucks - 32,000 - are in the U.S. The rest are in Canada, Mexico, Bolivia and Costa Rica.>>
National Doughnut Day is Friday! Here's where you can get some deals!
SPOKANE, Wash. - National Doughnut Day is Friday and who doesn't love doughnuts? Spokane and Coeur d'Alene actually have a quite a few doughnut shops and we gave them a call to see if they were rolling out any deals or freebies in honor of the day. Here's what we found out:>>
Break in painting of town's water tower leaves 'sex' greeting visitors
SUSSEX, Wis. - A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday.>>
President Trump pulling United States out of Paris climate accord, says climate decision rejects the future
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama says the Trump administration is joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future" by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact. Obama is defending the deal that his administration painstakingly negotiated. He says the countries that stay in the Paris deal will "reap the benefits in "jobs and industries created." He says the U.S. should be "at the front of the pack.">>
Evergreen college closes amid campus threat
Evergreen State College says the college is closing immediately for the day in response to "a direct threat to campus safety.">>
Gunshots and explosions at Philippine mall
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital. Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.>>
Collapsed tunnel at Hanford Nuclear Site to be filled with concrete-like grout
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Energy has decided a partially collapsed tunnel containing radioactive waste will be filled with a concrete-like grout. The tunnel is located on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state, and contains wastes left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons. On May 9, workers discovered that a portion of the tunnel roof had collapsed.>>
