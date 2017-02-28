RECALL: Yoke's Fresh Market issues voluntary cheese recall

Yoke's Fresh Market has issued a voluntary cheese recall on two types of Colby cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria. The recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products were sold at stores in Washington and Idaho under the grocery brand's private label and the two types of cheese include the following:



Colby Jack Longhorn Cheese - Yoke's Fresh Market (16oz)

Colby Longhorn Cheese - Yoke's Fresh Market (16 oz)



The affected products were manufactured by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC

of Middlebury, Indiana.



Yoke’s customers who have purchased these products between 09/01/16 and 01/27/17 should return them for a full refund. Customers with questions can call Yoke’s at (509) 921-2292 ext. 55.