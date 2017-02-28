Boy pleads not guilty to manslaughter in stabbing of twin

A 17-year-old boy from Coulee City who is accused of fatally stabbing his twin brother is pleading not guilty to a charge of first degree manslaughter.

A 17-year-old boy from Coulee City who is accused of fatally stabbing his twin brother is pleading not guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter The 17-year-old entered his plea Monday in Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata.

The Columbia Basin Herald says the youth is free on bail and his trial is set for May 17.

He was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 after his mother contacted law officers to report that the brothers had been wrestling and one had been stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, where he died.

Witnesses have told law officers the stabbing appeared accidental.

The names of the twins were withheld because they are juveniles.