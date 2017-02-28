Spokane's Manito Tap House named best beer bar in Washington

Spokane's Manito Tap House has earned some serious bragging rights Tuesday, being named the Great American Beer Bar for Washington state by craftbeer.com. Our little hometown watering hole beat out potentially bigger names on the other side of the state to take the top honors.

The website's readers were asked to nominate their favorite craft beer bar in their state and fill out a short survey about what makes it so great including atmosphere, staff, beer selection and special events. Over 7,000 votes were cast at the end of the year to determine the year's winners.

“CraftBeer.com readers understand what sets a beer bar apart and have continually shown up since 2012 to recommend and praise their favorite spots,” said Julia Herz, publisher of CraftBeer.com. “With more than 7,000 votes cast, we are excited to announce this year’s winners and proud to welcome back twenty-one (41%) 2016 winners to the list – a sign that craft beer bars, now more than ever, are committed to their patrons and ensuring the best overall experience.”

Here's how the website - created by the Brewers Association - describes Manito Tap House:

"Hang out in the back bar and stare into the cooler of kegs, while Manito staff takes care of you, seven of which are within the Cicerone program at some level. While enjoying a Perry Street Brewing Session IPL, take solace in the fact that Manito takes their beer seriously, but also takes the environment seriously by achieving a four star certification by dinegreen.com, the highest honor."

Patrick McPherson, owner of the bar, says he's overwhelmed by the support.

“We're overwhelmed that beer drinkers from Spokane and all over the state have voted us Best Beer Bar for 2017! It certainly makes all the hard work by our team worth it! We look forward getting even better in the years to come,” he said.

To see the full list of Great American Beer Bars, click here: https://www.craftbeer.com/breweries/great-american-beer-bars-2017#Washington