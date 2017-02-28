Bloomsday 2017: What's new this year?

We're about two months away from Spokane's most famous run!

The 41st Bloomsday takes place on May 7, 2017 and on Tuesday, race organizers outlined what's new for runners this year.

1.) Construction Challenges. Due to construction in Riverfront Park, the post-finish area will be a little different this year and be located next to Spokane Falls Boulevard.

2.) Mobile App. The new app this year does all of the things the one last year did and then some. You'll still be able to get event schedules, course maps, results, social sharing, etc. But this year, your friends and family will be able to track you during the race!

3.) Bird's Eye View of the Course. If you're wondering what the course looks like from above, organizers have created a virtual tour from above.

4.) "Bloomsday Scenes" Medals. Medals can be purchased at the trade show, but this year, it will feature a rendering of runners heading up Doomsday Hill.

5.) Agua Bloomsday Trade Show. Speaking of the trade show, Agua is the sponsor this year. If you're going to the trade show, get your photo taken at the Agua booth and get a free bottle.

6.) Bloomsday Blend Coffee. This year, Roast House is introducing Bloomsday Blend coffee. It's a mixture of Mexican, Nicaraguan, and Ethiopian beans.

7.) Official Bloomsday Charity. This year, Bloomsday will be supporting World Relief Spokane, an organization that helps resettle refugees.