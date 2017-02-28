Bloomsday 2017: What's new this year? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bloomsday 2017: What's new this year?

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

We're about two months away from Spokane's most famous run! 

The 41st Bloomsday takes place on May 7, 2017 and on Tuesday, race organizers outlined what's new for runners this year. 

1.) Construction Challenges. Due to construction in Riverfront Park, the post-finish area will be a little different this year and be located next to Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

2.) Mobile App. The new app this year does all of the things the one last year did and then some. You'll still be able to get event schedules, course maps, results, social sharing, etc. But this year, your friends and family will be able to track you during the race! 

3.) Bird's Eye View of the Course. If you're wondering what the course looks like from above, organizers have created a virtual tour from above. 

RELATED: BLOOMSDAY Finisher shirts from 1977-2016

4.) "Bloomsday Scenes" Medals. Medals can be purchased at the trade show, but this year, it will feature a rendering of runners heading up Doomsday Hill. 

5.) Agua Bloomsday Trade Show. Speaking of the trade show, Agua is the sponsor this year. If you're going to the trade show, get your photo taken at the Agua booth and get a free bottle. 

6.) Bloomsday Blend Coffee. This year, Roast House is introducing Bloomsday Blend coffee. It's a mixture of Mexican, Nicaraguan, and Ethiopian beans. 

7.) Official Bloomsday Charity. This year, Bloomsday will be supporting World Relief Spokane, an organization that helps resettle refugees. 

8.) Finisher's T-Shirt. The shirt isn't new, but the design will be and no one will know what it looks like until race day, so sign up HERE!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:30:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime

    Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:41:23 GMT

    With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.

    >>

    With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.

    >>

  • Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:51:49 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    >>

  • Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests

    Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:51:17 GMT
    Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrestsChild sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent.     ...

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent.     ...

    >>
    •   