Plans to revitalize Spokane's Ridpath are moving forward

Plans to revitalize the landmark Ridpath Hotel in downtown Spokane are moving forward.



The Spokane City Council is expected to vote in the coming weeks to loan $1.75 million to further the $20 million project, which is expected to bring 206 apartments to the former hotel.

Developer Ridpath Club Apartments LLC is also seeking $2 million from the Washington state Housing Finance Commission, which provides funding for construction of housing for low- to moderate-income families statewide.



The Ridpath has languished since it closed in 2008.



The Spokesman-Review says plans for the building include 102 "micro-apartments" smaller than 500 square feet, 45 studio apartments, 58 one-bedroom apartments and a 2-bedroom apartment.



