Man survives 5 days in car after driving down embankment - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man survives 5 days in car after driving down embankment

Clallam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Clallam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
SEQUIM, Wash. - -

Police say a 69-year-old man survived five nights trapped in his car before he was found down an embankment on the northern end of the Olympic Peninsula.
    
The Peninsula Daily News reports Richard Jones was found by a man walking his dog Monday off Sequim-Dungeness Way.
    
Clallam County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Randy Pieper says Jones had been missing since he left home Wednesday night to get his wife a bottle of wine.
    
Jones told police he was driving home when a car coming over a hill blinded him. He swerved, over-corrected and went off the road.
    
The car hit a tree in a brushy area, blocking his doors and making the car difficult to see from the roadway.
    
He told police he drank his urine to survive.
    
He was home Monday after being treated for dehydration and hypothermia.
    
Information from: Peninsula Daily News, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent.     ...

