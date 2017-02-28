Butte DUI suspect says he has 22 prior convictions

A 54-year-old man arrested in Butte on suspicion of driving under the influence told authorities he had 22 prior convictions for the same crime.



The Montana Standard reports Clinton Sproles was arrested late Saturday.



Officials haven't confirmed Sproles' statement about his criminal record, but the Gallatin County attorney's office found 18 prior DUI convictions in various states going back to the 1970s when Sproles was arrested there in 2008.



State Department of Justice records indicate Sproles was declared a persistent felony offender after a felony DUI conviction in Granite County in 2005 and was sentenced to just over six years in prison with part of that time suspended. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 and was on parole in that case at the time of his arrest.



___



Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)