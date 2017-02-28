Airports, legal volunteers prepare for new Trump travel ban

Airport officials and civil rights lawyers are preparing for President Donald Trump's new travel ban.



They're mindful of the chaos that accompanied his initial executive order but hopeful the forthcoming version will be rolled out in a more orderly way.



Trump's initial order last month barred citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from the U.S. and halted acceptance of refugees. It led to legal challenges, including one by Washington state that resulted in a court order temporarily blocking the ban.



Activists don't think the new order, which could be issued as soon as Wednesday, will resolve all of their concerns. But they hope it will provide some notice, precluding people from being detained on arrival in the U.S.



They say thousands of legal volunteers are prepared to head to airports around to country to provide assistance to travelers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)