Spokane mom wants Amber Alert requirements changed

Spokane mom wants Amber Alert requirements changed

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

What does it take to qualify for an Amber Alert? One local mother wants the requirements tweaked after her son's case didn't qualify.

Keirstin Cooper is back with her seven-year-old tonight, but said the nearly 24 hours he was missing were excruciating.

"He's my world," she said. "(I kept saying) bring my baby home."

Keirstin said her boyfriend picked up her son from school Monday. She expected to find the two of them waiting for her at home after her shift at work, but they were gone. She said her boyfriend's phone was off.

She said when her child failed to show up for school the next morning, she became desperate for Spokane Police to do something, anything.

"They told me I didn't qualify for an Amber Alert," she said "What do you need to qualify? (I was told) a lot."

Here is what WSP has listed on their website as criteria for an alert:

  • The age of the child. The child must be under 18 and known to have been abducted (e.g., not a runaway or thrownaway from home).
  • The abducted child is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
  • The AMBER Alert activation should occur within 4 hours of the event qualifying unless circumstances warrant otherwise.
  • There must be enough descriptive information available to believe an AMBER Alert will assist in the recovery.
  • The incident must be reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency.

Because Keirstin had given her boyfriend permission to pick up her son and didn't initially believe he was in harm's way, this situation did not qualify.

Just minutes after our interview with Keirstin, her son showed up. She said he told her he had spent the night in a hotel room with the mother's boyfriend and another woman. He told our crew that he asked to be taken home but his pleas went unheard.

Keirstin just hopes her story will spark change in the system. There are quarterly meetings with officials regarding Amber Alerts in Washington where WSP says they talk about various issues.

WSP said if your child is ever missing, regardless if they fit the Amber Alert criteria or not, make sure you file a missing person's report. They also said social media can work in your favor. Make sure everyone in your circle is well aware of the situation.

As far as the boyfriend in Keirstin's case, the situation remains under investigation. It's unknown if he will face any charges.

For more information on Amber Alerts, visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/amberfaqs.htm

