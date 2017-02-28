President Trump makes first address to Congress

President Trump makes first address to CongressPosted: Updated:
One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.>>
Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door.">>
Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made.>>
Human remains found in forested area of Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a human skull was found along with some other remains in a wooded area near Medical Lake. According to court documents, on May 3rd, a turkey hunter called 911 believing he had stumbled upon human remains. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and found a human skull and other remains.>>
Driver swallows false teeth then crashes into two parked cars on Monroe, sending one crashing into tavern
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a minivan swallowed his false teeth, then hit a couple of parked cars near Fairview and Monroe. Spokane Police say the driver was heading south on Monroe, swallowed his teeth, lost control of the minivan ran into two cars in front of The Hub Tavern, forcing one of the parked cars to crash into the bar, causing major structural damage.>>
Woman's car broken into during Centennial Trail hike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman went on a hike with a friend only to return to her car windows shattered and her purse gone. Now she has a message for anyone else heading out for a hike.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1stSUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the...>>SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the...>>
Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime
With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.>>
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening. Officers say the deaths appear suspicious. This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.>>
Child sex sting in Washington lands 3 arrests
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington men have been arrested after they contacted an undercover agent who posed as a mother offering her underage children for sex. KCPQ-TV reported Wednesday that the men were charged with attempted child rape. They are 56-year-old Paul Hobgood, 34-year-old Gregory Harrison and 35-year-old Daniel Moody Jr. The men are accused of answering an online advertisement posted in late April by the undercover agent. ...>>
LA tunnel diggers find bone of ancient giant sloth
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Crews digging a tunnel for a new Los Angeles train line have found the remains of an ancient giant sloth. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a fossilized hip joint was discovered on May 16 in a layer of sandy clay 16 feet below a major thoroughfare where the new rail line is being built.The bone is from a Harlan's ground sloth, a mammal that roamed the Los Angeles basin 11,000 years ago. The sloths grew up to 10 feet in lengt...>>
Woman who hoarded cats in car pleads guilty to neglect
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - A woman found by Oregon police with more than 40 cats in her car has pleaded guilty to animal neglect. The Daily Astorian reports 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare of Lake Stevens, Washington, accepted a plea agreement Wednesday in which she was sentenced to probation. St. Clare was arrested in April after a police officer in Warrenton, Oregon, spotted her pouring antifreeze into a car outside a supermarket. St. Clare said she was purchasing ...>>
PHOTOS: Mudslide carries trees down hillside, threatening home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It’s a homeowner’s worst nightmare come to life in Spokane Valley - river of mud carrying trees down the hillside and threatening their home. This happened in the area between Wellesley and Bigelow Gulch Road. The Moody family has been working to get water out of their root cellar for a while. That’s because there’s an underground spring that runs through the area, but recently has been bubbling like never before.>>
Police: Man left child in truck to drink, play pool at bar
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a Parma man faces a felony charge after police say he allegedly left a child in a truck to drink and play pool at a Caldwell bar. Matthew Thomas Jaggi was arraigned Tuesday for one count of felony injury to a child. According to police, officers were called to a Caldwell bar Sunday evening after getting a report of a child left alone in a Chevy pickup. Officers removed the child from the truck after a...>>
Police bust retail theft ring
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
Fairchild Air Force Base could expand contaminated water-testing zone
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Officials with Fairchild Air Force Base have confirmed that they are in the process of evaluating whether they need to expand the contaminated water-testing zone. Civil engineers with the base do not have a timeline on when the expansion could be, or how much more ground they would have to cover. Currently, Air Force officials are testing ground water in an area west of Hayford Road, south of Highway 2 ..>>
