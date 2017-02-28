Spokane Valley man helps organize pro-Trump rally - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley man helps organize pro-Trump rally

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

John Charleston has been on the 'Trump train' since day one and thinks the president is doing a great job

“His work ethic is incredible his openness to listen to other people and understand them is quick," Charleston said.

He's pumped up so much about the president - he decided to help organize this weekend's Spirit For America rally in Spokane Valley on March 4th and he's invited hundreds of like-minded people to attend. It's part of several March 4 Trump rallies happening across the country Saturday.

“We are really about giving a place and a voice to the people around here who want to come and celebrate that he is in,” said Charleston.

Not just celebrate - the March 4 Trump event is also intended to send a message to his haters. A counter-protest to all the anti-Trump events we've seen since Inauguration Day.

"They're getting upset because they see all the other stuff going on, they want a place to go and just be together and rally in support of the President," said Charleston about Trump supporters.

Which is not to say everyone is welcome -- Charleston and the other organizers are pushing back hard against social media posts that seek to tag the rally as a gathering of gun-toting racists, "We are about what's good for America and the people who will be showing up here are really resonate with Donald Trump's message," Charleston added.

The rally is scheduled 11 a.m. on March 4 at Center Place in Spokane Valley. Some of the speakers include Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    One dead in crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:36:51 GMT

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

    RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.

    >>

  • Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Father warns of danger of 'ding dong ditch'

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:29 AM EDT2017-06-01 06:29:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of us pulled this prank as kids, ringing a doorbell and then running away, but one south hill parent is worried it could end up being dangerous. "You just never know who you're messing with, you never know who's door you're knocking on, you never know what's behind that door."

    >>

  • Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Identity of man shot and killed in downtown Spokane alley released

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-01 16:30:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in an alley in downtown Spokane earlier this week. 37-year-old Jason Pederson died from two gunshot wounds, one to the neck and the other to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Details are still limited on the shooting and so far no arrests have been made. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, June 1st

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:27:17 GMT
    SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the...>>
    SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) -- A water tower emblazoned with the word "sex" greeted drivers as they passed through a town in southeast Wisconsin, thanks to an ill-timed painting break. The gaffe turned up in Sussex, a village about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. WTMJ-TV reports that workers painting the town's name on the water tower stopped midway through to allow the paint to dry Wednesday. Village Administrator Jeremy Smith tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the...>>

  • Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime

    Spokane neighborhood worries about growing crime

    Friday, June 2 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-06-02 04:41:23 GMT

    With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.

    >>

    With summer coming up, one mother is concerned for her neighborhood, and for a good reason. She lives on Spokane's lower south hill, and says she's worried about the prostitution and drug use taking place.

    >>

  • Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Police investigate suspicious deaths in Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:51:49 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment at Falls Creek Apartment Complex Thursday evening.  Officers say the deaths appear suspicious.  This story is developing and will be updated as soon as we have more information.

    >>
    •   