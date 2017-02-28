UPDATE: Missing 83-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: KHQ has learned from Robert Houck's son that he has been found safe.

Spokane Police are requesting the public's help in finding 83-year-old Robert Houck. Houck was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when he left his house in his grey 2002 Infinity I35 sedan.

Police say Houck suffers from age-related cognitive impairment and memory loss. His family fears he is lost or confused and can't make it home.

If you have seen Rober Houck or know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.