Police investigate shooting in Hillyard area

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

One person is in the hospital and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in north Spokane Tuesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Spokane Police responded to a call of a shooting in the Hillyard area. When officers arrived they found a man near Wellesley and Regal with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Police say the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 was brought in to search for the shooting suspect, but the gunman has not been found as of Tuesday night.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

    •   