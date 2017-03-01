State B Tournament Gets Underway! Spokane welcomes 960 athletes - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State B Tournament Gets Underway! Spokane welcomes 960 athletes and 2,000 fans!

The State B basketball tournament is underway in Spokane! 960 athletes and over 2,000 fans will be welcomed to Spokane for the big competition.

Games are happening from Wednesday-Saturday at the Spokane Arena and SWX will be broadcasting 32 games including all four championship games on Saturday.

Tickets for a day of games are $14.50 for adults and $12.50 for students and seniors. If you want an all tournament pass, tickets are $40.50 for adults and $34.50 for students and seniors. 

An estimated $1.5 million will be injected into the local economy through shopping, dining and hotel stays by visitors. 

To see what channel SWX is on, on your TV, click here: http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1145

