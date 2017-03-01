Markets: Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000

Markets: Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000Posted: Updated:
Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur>>
Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch
TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning. Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment
UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.>>
National Doughnut Day! Free Doughnuts and deals near you
KHQ.COM - National Doughnut Day, or National Donut Day, is celebrated on the first Friday of June every year. The day started all the way back in 1938 when the Salvation Army created it to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. During the war, two Salvation Army volunteers came up with the idea of providing doughnuts to soldiers. Today, there are many doughnut shops offering FREE and discounted doughnuts!>>
Police bust retail theft ring
SPOKANE - Tyler Engstrom of Spokane was arrested after an asset protection employee at Walmart saw him in line at the Stateline store. Police say Engstrom would find receipts on the ground or the garbage can, take the receipt, steal the items listed, and return them to get cash. According to police, Engstrom and several others have committed this fraud at the Post Falls, Hayden, and Spokane area Walmarts. "I couldn't put a>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS WATER CRISIS: Water not safe to drink
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The latest update on the Airway Heights water crisis was released Friday morning and according to the Airway Heights Fire Department, the most recent test results show that the water is not safe to drink. Fire Chief Mitch Metzger released the following statement Friday morning.>>
Moses Lake felon busted for illegal marijuana operation
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) busted a Moses Lake man for the second time in five years for his illegal marijuana business. INET searched 58-year-old tephen R. Sandberg's home Thursday after learning that he was running an online marijuana retail business. INET seized 75 marijuana plants, over 15 lbs of processed marijuana, and several marijuana derivatives including>>
Fire crews investigate after home catches fire near Cincinnati and Rockwell
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews are investigating after a home near Cincinnati and Rockwell caught fire Friday afternoon. Fire crews say the fire started at the back of the home and spread to the garage. Our reporter on scene tells us there is clear damage to the roof of the home. No one was inside the home at the time and no one was hurt. Crews are investigating what started the fire.>>
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
Autopsy: Drugs taken by Chris Cornell didn't cause death
DETROIT (AP) - Autopsy reports show Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. The reports were released Friday by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after the 52-year-old was found dead. Dr. Theodore Brown says a resistance band was around Cornell's ne...>>
Detectives search for second suspect in armed robbery
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery and assault Friday morning. 32-year-old Richard A. Rod is one of two suspects in the attack on E. Portland. Deputies say the victim told them he had several stab wounds and was violently beaten by two men. A Spokane Valley SWAT team and SCSO detectives arrested one man involved, 31-year-old Blain M.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
PHOTOS: 7th Annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is clear for takeoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Clear for takeoff: the 7th annual Felts Field Neighbor Day is scheduled for this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neighbor Day is a family-friendly event and a fun way to pend a few hours Attendees can experience history in motion by taking a ride on one of five airplanes showcased by Everett, Washington's Pained Field-based Historic Flight Foundation: P-51 Mustang F8F Bearcat TBM Avenger DC-3 DHC-2>>
Founder of Pasco green energy company sentenced for fraud
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - A 43-year-old founder of a Pasco renewable energy company has been sentenced more than eight years in prison for defrauding the government of $9.5 million. Scott C. Johnson was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to defraud the government and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Johnson founded Gen-X Energy Group, an alternative fuel company formerly based in Pasco and Mos...>>
New WA state rules designed to protect wolves and livestock
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The state of Washington has issued new rules that allow the Department of Fish and Wildlife to move more quickly when a wolf pack begins preying on livestock. The state contends the new rules are intended to reduce the deaths of both wolves and livestock. However the rules were criticized Friday by some environmental groups as making it too easy to hunt down wolves, which are a protected species in Washington. Under th...>>
Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A national coalition of press groups is asking a congressional ethics panel to consider disciplinary measures against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is charged with throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before the election. Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge, which further intensified attention to a race that had already garnered wide national coverage. Gi...>>
