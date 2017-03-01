Who's watching your children? Check on providers here

It can be stressful for any new parent to leave their child in the care of someone they don't really know, like a daycare.

When searching for childcare, it's important to do your research. The State of Washington has a useful site that can help parents navigate through their concerns and ease their minds.

The Washington State Department of Early Learning has a Child Care Check that allows you to lookup licensed providers and check on their history, background and complaints, so you can get all the information you need to make an informed decision. To check on your child's provider, CLICK HERE.