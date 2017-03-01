UPDATE: Missing 66-year-old man found safe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Missing 66-year-old man found safe

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE: 

Spokane Police say Wallace Marsh was found on the South Hill. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police are asking for your help finding a missing 66-year-old man, last seen in the area of E. Montgomery and N. Ruby Wednesday morning. 

Police say Wallace Marsh was last seen near 122 E. Montgomery just before noon. Marsh left the area on foot wearing a grey coat, maroon turtleneck, gray sweats, grey slippers, and a black hat.  He is 5’09” tall, approximately 150 lbs.  

Spokane Police say due to Marsh's age-related cognitive impairment and medical conditions, he is considered to be vulnerable and in danger. 

He will likely be confused, and would possibly be combative when contacted.  Below are pictures of Mr. Marsh.

Spokane Police are asking for everyone to be watchful and assist us in locating Mr. Marsh.  It is imperative that he be located and returned home.  If you see him please call crime check as soon as possible at (509) 456-2233.

    •   