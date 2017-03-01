Settlement reached in death of Spokane bicyclist Ryan Holyk - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Settlement reached in death of Spokane bicyclist Ryan Holyk

Left: Ryan Holyk, Right:Deputy Joseph Bodman Left: Ryan Holyk, Right:Deputy Joseph Bodman
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The family of a 15-year-old Spokane boy has reached a settlement with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office a week before their wrongful death lawsuit was set for trial.
    
Ryan Holyk was killed while riding his bicycle late at night on May 23, 2014, when he was struck by a speeding sheriff's patrol car. The deputy was responding to a call but did not have his lights and sirens activated.
    
Holyk was riding a bicycle without brakes or reflectors and ran a red light. A lengthy investigation finally determined the car's bumper hit Holyk's head after he fell to the ground.
    
The deputy was reprimanded but the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office declined to file any charges.
    
The sheriff's office said Wednesday the family requested a settlement. Details were not released.

