Baby monitor captures disturbing photo of man in infant's bedroom

Police in Billings, Montana are alerting the public to a disturbing incident that happened to a new mother last week.

Police say the mother called them to report she saw a man in her infant daughter's bedroom on a baby monitor. The mother ran into the room, grabbed her daughter and left the house. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The mother had the baby monitor synced to her cell phone and was able to grab a photo from it. The man is seen wearing a white t-shirt, but has still not been located.

Police are asking anyone in the area who might know anything to give them a call.