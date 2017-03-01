Review finds no evidence of racial bias in WSU conduct cases

A review of Washington State University's student conduct process has found no evidence of ethnic or racial discrimination against students involved in disciplinary cases.



The review was ordered by school President Kirk Schulz and was released on Wednesday. It was conducted by the law firm Lyons O'Dowd of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and arose out of the arrests of several football players for fighting last year.



The review found that some of those interviewed perceived that football players and members of the fraternity and sorority system were treated unfairly by the Student Conduct board.



But the report concluded that there was no evidence of racial or ethnic bias in the student conduct process.



The report recommended a series of reforms to improve the student conduct process.

