Competency of man charged with shooting deputies contested

A contested competency hearing is pending in the case of a man charged with shooting and wounding two northern Idaho deputies.



The Daily Bee reports that Adam Deacon Foster is charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 16 incident.



His attorneys obtained an order requiring him to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he has the capacity to stand trial.



Court documents say his attorneys believed Foster was having trouble differentiating fantasy from reality.



Prosecutors have opposed the defense's position.



A contested competency hearing has been scheduled for next week.



Bonner County deputies Justin Penn and Michael Gagnon were injured in a shootout as they tried to arrest Foster on two misdemeanor warrants of battery outside his home.



Foster allegedly claimed unidentified agents in plainclothes intended to kidnap and kill him.



Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

