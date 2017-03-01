Snap prices IPO at $17 a share, valuing it at $24 billion

Snap says it has priced its initial public offering at $17 per share, above the expected range. This values the company behind the popular disappearing-messaging app at $24 billion.



Snap Inc. is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "SNAP."



Los Angeles-based Snap is one of the most anticipated the most anticipated technology IPOs since Twitter's stock market debut in 2013. That, in turn, created the biggest stir since Facebook took its first bow on Wall Street in 2012. Twitter is now valued at $11 billion, while Facebook is $393 billion.



As such, it's being compared to both companies. Its biggest challenge might be increasing user growth, which has stalled in recent months.

