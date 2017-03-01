Spokane robbery victim forced to strip down at knife point - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane robbery victim forced to strip down at knife point

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane police are investigating a robbery and kidnapping that started in Spokane Valley and continued into downtown Spokane. The victim told police he was held at knife point inside a car, driven around and robbed.

Just before midnight Tuesday, police responded to the area of Sprague and Sherman for a reckless driving call.  An officer spotted the vehicle driving west on Sprague at Division and pulled the car over. Three people inside the car were detained and later identified as 27-year-old Michael L. Summa, 26-year-old Brianna R. Arena and 24-year-old Watasha L. Hayes.

The victim told police that he knew at least one person that was in the car and they were giving him a ride. As they were driving around Spokane Valley, the victim said one of the people held a knife to his throat and threatened his life. The victim stated he was forced to disrobe and hand overall his property. Then he was kicked out of the car in Spokane. Minutes later, the vehicle was pulled over.

During the course of the investigation officers were able to see into the car, where they spotted identification that belonged to the victim along with other potential property that belong to the victim. The vehicle was seized and police are awaiting a search warrant.

Summa was booked into jail for charges including first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance. Summa was arrested in 2009 for a manslaughter charge and was just recently released. 

Arena was booked into jail for first degree robbery and first degree kidnapping. Both are domestic violence charges due to her previous relationship with the victim.

Hayes was also booked into jail on first degree robbery, kidnapping and possession charges.

    •   