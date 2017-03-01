DUI suspected in Spokane Valley rollover crash

Update: A 36-year-old woman has been charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, felony drug possession and assault after a crash at Trent and Dollar in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say Nissa Birdsbill was drunk when she tried to drive her her black Ford Explorer between two vehicles headed westbound on State Route 290. Birdsbill hit a 1999 Buick Regal driven by 60-year-old David Hamilton. Birdsbill's Explorer rolled and both Birdsbill and her juvenile passenger were hurt. Both were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for their injuries before Birdsbill was booked into jail.

Hamilton was not injured in the crash.

Previous coverage:

Washington State Patrol is investigating a two car rollover crash that closed roads in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe a mother driving drunk with her child in the car caused the crash.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Trent and Dollar. The intersection was closed for a few hours Wednesday while Washington State Patrol conducted their investigation, but was reopened around 5 p.m.

State Patrol reports a woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The woman's child was injured in the crash, but those injuries only appear to be minor.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.