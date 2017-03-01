DUI suspected in Spokane Valley rollover crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

DUI suspected in Spokane Valley rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect

Update: A 36-year-old woman has been charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, felony drug possession and assault after a crash at Trent and Dollar in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say Nissa Birdsbill was drunk when she tried to drive her her black Ford Explorer between two vehicles headed westbound on State Route 290. Birdsbill hit a 1999 Buick Regal driven by 60-year-old David Hamilton. Birdsbill's Explorer rolled and both Birdsbill and her juvenile passenger were hurt. Both were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for their injuries before Birdsbill was booked into jail.

Hamilton was not injured in the crash.

Previous coverage:

Washington State Patrol is investigating a two car rollover crash that closed roads in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe a mother driving drunk with her child in the car caused the crash.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Trent and Dollar. The intersection was closed for a few hours Wednesday while Washington State Patrol conducted their investigation, but was reopened around 5 p.m.

State Patrol reports a woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The woman's child was injured in the crash, but those injuries only appear to be minor.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:47:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur 

    >>

  • Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch

    Tacoma dad peeling oranges for his graduating daughter since kindergarten leaves the best note in her lunch

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-06-02 15:56:25 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning.  Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges. 

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. - An 18-year-old Tacoma girl's tweet about the sweet note her dad left in her lunch on her last day of high school has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times as of Friday morning.  Meg Sullivan says her dad, Tom, has been making her lunches for school since she was in kindergarten. Those lunches included oranges. 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Coeur d'Alene Police: Evidence points to murder suicide after two found dead in apartment

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:42:21 GMT

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>

    UPDATE: Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex. Detectives believe the two individuals inside the apartment are the male and a female who live there. The initial information we have indicates this was a murder/suicide situation and we don’t believe there is a continued threat to the public.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:37:03 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

  • Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:16:46 GMT
    Courtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's FacebookCourtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's Facebook

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

    >>

  • Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

    Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:50:13 GMT
    Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wifePolice say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...

    >>

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...

    >>
    •   