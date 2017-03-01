Spokane professor turns detective to recover stolen bike

One Spokane woman decided she wasn’t going to just give up when someone stole a bike from her garage. She became an amateur sleuth, got her bike back and in turn, helped her community by getting a convicted felon off the streets.

Monique’s bike was stolen from her closed garage at the end of January. She called police immediately.

“I really pursued this because this was a $1,200 bike, but it also had sentimental value to me,” she says.

That’s because she did a Multiple Sclerosis race on that bike. So, she got to work. She never did detective work before but for a period of 10 days, she was a professor by day, and a junior detective by night. She spent hours on her computer and found a posting on Offer Up with a picture of her bike. Her water bottle was still on the bike in the picture. She then found another posting on Craigslist with a description matching her bike.

She contacted Crime Check relentlessly with each lead, and reached out to all the local bike shops with a description of her bike. One bike shop contacted her saying that they serviced a bike that might be hers. She found out who bought the bike from the thief and who the thief was.

Detectives, who got all the Crime Check reports, arrested the thief. He was a convicted felon and had a Department of Corrections warrant. That man is now in jail.

Detective Mosman, who worked on the case, says Monique was smart about how she got her bike back, and wants to warn the community about sites like Offer Up and Craigslist. He says while those sites are legitimate and there are people actually selling their items, folks do need to be careful that they might be buying stolen property. Mosman says SPD’s crime analysis unit monitors those websites and have found stolen property on those websites.

Another thing Mosman wants to remind people is to meet in a public place. In this case, the person who bought the stolen bike went to the person’s home without knowing that the person he was meeting with was a convicted felon.

Monique just hopes that people are careful when buying items online.

“We have to advocate for ourselves and our community,” says Monique. “Keep searching and looking for things and not give up when something's taken from you.”

Monique says police told her she has a knack for this, but she is sticking with her day job.