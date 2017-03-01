Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016Posted: Updated:
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...>>
Police investigate viral video of brawl on Tubbs Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The video has been viewed on the Facebook page “Mr. Technical Difficult” over a million times is almost like a fight scene you’d see in the movies. Except, it’s not a movie. Police say it will have real-life consequences for those seen causing the most harm. “We’ve assigned this to three detectives and now they're trying to identify the people that were involved whether they're victims, suspects, or both,” Coeur>>
Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Only one word can describe what happened: devastation. The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking. The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley. "It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started. It took out trees, out buildings and a>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 2nd.>>
Police say Yakima husband arrested for allegedly killing wife
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife southeast of Yakima. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a call Friday morning from the teenage children of a woman they said was missing near the town of Granger. Investigators say the teens told them their parents argued Thursday night and that their father was intoxicated. When they awoke Friday, they ...>>
Spokane Valley mudslide misses home by feet
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Only one word can describe what happened: devastation. The earth moved out from underneath the hillside and neighbors could hear the sound of tree roots and branches cracking. The mudslide happened Thursday in Spokane Valley. "It's taken all this ground below it and pushed it out into this field," said Paul Moody who was inside the house as this mudslide started. It took out trees, out buildings and a>>
Snake on the loose: owner searches Spokane for 'Pancake' the lost Python
SPOKANE, Wash. - Meet Pancake: a Ball Python that's two and a half feet long and on the loose in Spokane. "It's not for sure she got out of the house, but the possibilities was real enough." said Miranda, Pancake's owner. This is not your typical missing pet, but Miranda's and her friend Laura decided to post Pancake's picture on a Facebook page for lost pets. After Pancake got out of her enclosure, Miranda said she opened up a window>>
Officer helps woman change tires after someone slashes them
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hero isn't always about doing something extraordinary. Sometimes it's just about being the person at the right time. It started as a fairly simple call: someone had slashed the tires of a car at the NorthTown Mall. A woman was now stuck needing to pick up her child. "I went there took the report, but couldn't find the suspect at the time," said Spokane Police Officer Brandon Roy. The lady was now late to pick up her>>
Moses Lake felon busted for illegal marijuana operation
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) busted a Moses Lake man for the second time in five years for his illegal marijuana business. INET searched 58-year-old tephen R. Sandberg's home Thursday after learning that he was running an online marijuana retail business. INET seized 75 marijuana plants, over 15 lbs of processed marijuana, and several marijuana derivatives including>>
Fire crews investigate after home catches fire near Cincinnati and Rockwell
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews are investigating after a home near Cincinnati and Rockwell caught fire Friday afternoon. Fire crews say the fire started at the back of the home and spread to the garage. Our reporter on scene tells us there is clear damage to the roof of the home. No one was inside the home at the time and no one was hurt. Crews are investigating what started the fire.>>
Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.>>
