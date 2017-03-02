Day 2 Underway for State B Basketball at Spokane Arena

The State B basketball tournament is underway in Spokane! 960 athletes and over 2,000 fans will be welcomed to Spokane for the big competition.



Games are happening from Wednesday-Saturday at the Spokane Arena and SWX will be broadcasting 32 games including all four championship games on Saturday.



Tickets for a day of games are $14.50 for adults and $12.50 for students and seniors. If you want an all tournament pass, tickets are $40.50 for adults and $34.50 for students and seniors.



An estimated $1.5 million will be injected into the local economy through shopping, dining and hotel stays by visitors.



For information on game schedules and brackets: http://www.wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1661

To see what channel SWX is on, on your TV, click here: http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1145