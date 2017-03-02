Student with knife arrested at Rogers High School - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Student with knife arrested at Rogers High School

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Public Schools says a student brought a knife to Rogers High School and was arrested after refusing to turn it over to school officials. 

Kevin Morrison with SPS says the school received a tip that the student had brought the knife to school. Administrators called the student into their office and asked the student to turn the knife over. When the student refused, the school called police. Morrison says there was a struggle between officers and the student, but eventually, the student was taken into custody and off school grounds. 

This is the second armed student in the district to be arrested this week. 

On Monday, an armed student at Shadle Park High School was also arrested in connection to an off-campus assault. 

