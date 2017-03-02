AG Sessions recuses himself from any Russia Investigation

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he should not be involved in investigating a presidential campaign he had a role in.



Sessions made the comment at a Thursday news conference where he announced he will recuse himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The move came after revelations that Sessions twice spoke to the Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.



Sessions rejected any suggestion that he tried to mislead anyone about his contacts with the Russian, saying, "That is not my intent. That is not correct." But he says he "should have slowed down and said 'but I did meet with one Russian official a couple of times.' "



Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente will handle any matters related to investigation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he didn't lie when he testified during his confirmation hearing that he had no interaction with Russians during the 2016 election campaign.



At a news conference Thursday, he continued to draw a distinction between his conversations with the Russian ambassador in his role as a senator and his role in the Trump campaign.Still, Sessions is recusing himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election. He says he is doing so at the urging of senior career officials in the Justice Department.



The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.



Sessions said this week he would recuse himself when appropriate.



When attorneys general have recused themselves in the past, investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

