PHOTOS: A behind the scenes look at Riverfront Park

If you’ve been Downtown recently you’ve likely noticed a lot of changes in Riverfront Park. Many might be thinking these changes are sad to see but rest assured, Riverfront Park is going to be a sight to see!

Tour guides from the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department showed KHQ some of the exciting changes. Attached are pictures of the renovations and what is to come for the Park.

The first stop was the beloved Carousel. Do not fret, the carousel will return better than ever. The crews are working to keep as many artifacts from the original ride as possible.

The second site was the new bridge. The plan is to widen the space for the bridge to allow for more foot traffic and even Parks and Recreation cars to transport items for large events.

The third improvement is to the former ice rink, now an ice ribbon. During the summer months, it is likely going to be used for roller-skating! Parks and Recreation says they saw a need for another outdoor activity center.

The project is set to be completed by Valentine’s Day 2018. How sweet it will be to enjoy this Spokane treasure.