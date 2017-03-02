Tom Hanks buys White House Press Corps an espresso machine

Journalists who cover The White House received a new toy this week from a familiar name.

Actor Tom Hanks sent an espresso machine to the White House Press Corps this week. The machine, while nice, serves a purpose, according to a note Hanks included. The note reads, accompanied by a 1945 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoon by Bill Mauldin reads:

"To the White House Press Corps,

Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth part.

Tom Hanks"