Investigator finds 2 lost apple varieties on Steptoe Butte

SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes