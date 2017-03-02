Twice convicted murderer arrested in Spokane

Update:

Authorities confirm twice convicted murderer Bobby Bilderback has been arrested Friday evening at a gas station in Spokane.

According to Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Bobby Bilderback was located at the Holiday gas station on Division in north Spokane and was taken into custody without incident.

Bliderback was wanted out of Whitman County for charges of 1st degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

After Bilderback was arrested, he was immediately turned over to Whitman County Sheriff's Deputies who transported him to the Whitman County Jail.

Bilderback will have his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

______________

Previous Coverage:

Whitman County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Bobby Bilderback, a man twice convicted for homicide.

Deputies say he is on the run after being released from prison.

Bilderback is believed to be in the Spokane area, possibly driving a silver 2006 Hummer with a Washington state license plate.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office has an arrest warrant out for Bilderback, who threatened someone with a gun during an argument at his home in Malden earlier this week.

He is wanted for first degree felony assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bilderback was sentenced to five and a half years in prison back in August 2013 for controlled substance homicide and unlawful disposal of human remains.

He and two other suspects provided 17-year-old Donavin Stampert with methamphetamine in March 2013. Stapert died of an overdose and the three put his body into a safe, and buried it in Spokane County.

Bilderback had spent 23 years in prison prior to the incident, for first degree murder in Chelan County in 1987.