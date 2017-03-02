Teen on a mission to stop bullying - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Teen on a mission to stop bullying

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A video taken back in September of two North Central students fighting is making the rounds on social media once again, getting dozens of new comments and shares.

In it, it shows the fight that happened off campus attracted a crowd, and nobody stepped in. Spokane Public Schools tells KHQ the two students involved in the fight were disciplined and that all students are aware of the code of conduct as it’s outlined in the student handbook.

While we don’t know the circumstances behind this particular fight, there’s one student in the district who wants to make sure fights like this don’t happen again.

Jonathan Benecchi is a junior at Lewis and Clark High School. For him, sadly this kind of thing isn’t a surprise.

“It happens everywhere,” he says. “Whenever somebody gets in a fight, nobody does anything. Nobody steps in and stops it, except teachers if they’re there.”

Jonathan is on a mission to change this. He’s the president of Lil Guardians of the Children Northwest, a non-profit dedicated to be an advocate for victims and stop bullying.

“We’re there to step into a situation if needed,” he says. “We’re there to help them out through rough times.”

Times Jonathan is well aware of as he has been bullied before.

“I’ve gotten my life threatened,” he says.

His group currently has 30 members in the Spokane area, but he hopes that number grows. So that next time when others see something wrong, they’ll stand up for what’s right.

The group is always looking for new members. They have a meeting this Friday night. If you would like more information: https://www.facebook.com/LIl-Guardians-Of-The-Children-Inland-Northwest-Chapter-835205693279219/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:56:51 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

  • Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley

    Saturday, June 3 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-06-03 23:21:27 GMT
    Courtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's FacebookCourtesy Opeyemi Ekundayo's Facebook

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget.  When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes 

    >>

  • Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport

    Five new nonstop flights added to Spokane International Airport

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:45:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane region is taking flight this summer with five new nonstop flights between Spokane International Airport and major cities across the country. Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines have all expanded service to the city. Southwest has added nonstop service to San Diego and Sacramento, United has added San Francisco and Chicago (O'Hare International Airport), while American has added a Dallas nonstop.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:54:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>

  • Airway Heights fire chief says water flushing is working

    Airway Heights fire chief says water flushing is working

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:36:53 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day 19 of the Airway Heights water crisis and there's still no end in sight. Another round of water tests came back Friday and the results show it's still not safe to drink. The city says they're now hoping that will change by the middle of next week. In the meantime, they'll keep handing out bottled water to residents as they continue to flush the water system of potential contaminants.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day 19 of the Airway Heights water crisis and there's still no end in sight. Another round of water tests came back Friday and the results show it's still not safe to drink. The city says they're now hoping that will change by the middle of next week. In the meantime, they'll keep handing out bottled water to residents as they continue to flush the water system of potential contaminants.

    >>

  • Pilot makes emergency landing near State Route 27

    Pilot makes emergency landing near State Route 27

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:07:05 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol responded to an emergency landing of an aircraft off of State Route 27 south of the town of Garfield just after before noon on Saturday. Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the plane had to make an emergency landing because of mechanical issues.   According to the FAA database, the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft is registered to a man from Richland, Washington.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol responded to an emergency landing of an aircraft off of State Route 27 south of the town of Garfield just after before noon on Saturday. Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the plane had to make an emergency landing because of mechanical issues.   According to the FAA database, the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft is registered to a man from Richland, Washington.

    >>
    •   