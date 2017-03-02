Knife wielding student arrested at Rogers High School

A knife wielding student was arrested Thursday at Rogers High School. What makes this incident so scary? School resources officers were at a meeting off campus during the time of the struggle, leaving the it to the assistant principal and dean of students to take matters into their own hands.

"It might have been unsafe for some students here. they might have had bad intentions in mind," said sophomore Jayden Phifer.

An anonymous tip was called into the school’s administration stating that this student had brought a knife into school.

"We brought the student down to the office. He was uncooperative," said Kevin Morrison Director of community relations for Spokane Public Schools.

That's when an Assistant Principle Brett Dale and Dean Of Students John Hammil asked the 15-year-old student to hand over the knife in which the student refused.

Spokane Police were called and responded quickly to the school….once they arrived, the student put up a struggle with officers who were trying to take the knife away.

No one was injured during the take down.

"It makes the school community a little bit scary. It also makes kids scared too," said sophomore Luis Fernandez

The high school did send out a robo call to parents around noon today notifying them about the incident.

This is the second time this week that an armed student has been arrested in the Spokane School District.

On Monday a Shadle Park High School student was arrested in connection to an off-campus assault involving a gun.

Student safety was not in jeopardy during the incident at Rogers High School.