State Senate passes bill protecting students' free speech

State Senate passes bill protecting students' free speechPosted: Updated:
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad
SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral. Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.>>
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
Juvenile killed, 7 others injured in Idaho crash
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.>>
Police declare hit-and-run, stabbing terrorism
LONDON (AP) - Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a "terrorist incident." Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.>>
Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed.>>
Airway Heights fire chief says water flushing is working
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day 19 of the Airway Heights water crisis and there's still no end in sight. Another round of water tests came back Friday and the results show it's still not safe to drink. The city says they're now hoping that will change by the middle of next week. In the meantime, they'll keep handing out bottled water to residents as they continue to flush the water system of potential contaminants.>>
Pilot makes emergency landing near State Route 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol responded to an emergency landing of an aircraft off of State Route 27 south of the town of Garfield just after before noon on Saturday. Trooper Jeff Sevigney said the plane had to make an emergency landing because of mechanical issues. According to the FAA database, the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft is registered to a man from Richland, Washington.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral. Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.>>
LONDON (AP) - Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a "terrorist incident." Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
Emergency crews rescue rafters stuck in tree on Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Saturday afternoon at People's Park in Spokane. The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. near Riverside and Clarke. Rescue crews entered the river and found a group of about four rafters stuck in a tree in the middle of the river. A fifth rafter was thrown from the raft and had to swim to safety.>>
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.>>
Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
