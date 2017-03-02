State Senate passes bill protecting students' free speech

(AP) - The state Senate passed a bill protecting high school and college students' rights to publish and speak freely in school-sponsored media.



Senate Bill 5064 passed Thursday on a 45-4 vote in the Senate and now heads to the House for consideration.



Under the measure, student editors would be responsible for determining what goes into their publication or broadcast. School administrators would not be allowed to censor or review any content before publishing unless it contains libelous or slanderous material, or is obscene or incites students to commit unlawful acts on school grounds.



School officials would be exempt from any civil or criminal liability resulting from school-sponsored media. It also ensures a student media adviser cannot be terminated, transferred or otherwise disciplined for not censoring students' speech.

3/2/2017