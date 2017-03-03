Nintendo Switch sells out after midnight release - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Nintendo Switch sells out after midnight release

Posted: Updated:

Gamers are lining up for the much awaited new gaming console, the Nintendo Switch.

The new gaming console runs for about $300, and gamers lined up Thursday afternoon for the midnight release, but for avid fans, the cost and wait is well worth it.

One fan named Raymond said he took time off of work, "so [he would] have plenty of time to enjoy it. Especially with [his] new son, 'Link,' at home." He says he will be playing the new Zelda with his son in his arms.

The North Spokane Best Buy said they sold out in under an hour, but were expecting a new shipment soon. Other stores in the area sold out shortly after midnight as well.

