Mercedes recalls 354,000 vehicles; starter part can overheat

Mercedes recalls 354,000 vehicles; starter part can overheatPosted: Updated:
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.>>
Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed.>>
As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad
SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral. Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.>>
Juvenile killed, 7 others injured in Idaho crash
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello. Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.>>
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping girl downtown, raping her in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - One Spokane woman's unsettling run-in with a homeless man has now become a horrific experience for a teenage girl. That was the moment the woman says she will never forget. When we spoke with her last week, she told us a man came out of the woods and started asking extremely personal questions such as where she lived, and when the last time was that a man touched her. "He looked right at me dead in the eyes>>
