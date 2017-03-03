Mercedes recalls 354,000 vehicles; starter part can overheat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mercedes recalls 354,000 vehicles; starter part can overheat

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
Connect
DETROIT, Mich. -

Mercedes is recalling about 354,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because a starter part can overheat and cause a fire.
    
The recall covers certain C-Class, E-Class and CLA cars and GLA and GLC SUVs, all from 2015 through 2017.
    
The German automaker said in government documents released Friday that if for some reason the engine and transmission won't turn over, a current limiter in the starter motor can overheat from repeated attempts to start the vehicles. That can cause the current limiter to overheat and melt nearby parts.
    
Mercedes began investigating the problem last June after getting field reports of "thermally damaged" current limiters.
    
Owners will be notified this month and again when replacement parts are available in July.
    
Dealers will install a fuse to correct the problem.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Saturday, June 3 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-03 18:56:51 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:22:10 GMT
    ISP needs the public's help investigating a hit-and-run crashISP needs the public's help investigating a hit-and-run crash

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    >>

    DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.

    >>

  • Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:54 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:54:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report