Teen admits leaving newborn in dumpster

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to abandoning her newborn in a dumpster north of Seattle after giving birth to him in a shower.
    
The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/kellMs ) Samantha Houston of Everett pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony abandonment of a dependent child.
    
Houston told police she gave birth March 25 and then panicked, wrapping the baby in a towel and placing him in a dumpster. Prosecutors say afterward she walked to a convenience store to get something to eat.
    
A tip led Everett police to identify Houston as the suspect about a month after the incident.
    
The baby was placed in protective custody.
    
In Washington, mothers can leave their newborns - no questions asked - with a staff member or volunteer at any fire station, rural clinic or hospital emergency room.
    
