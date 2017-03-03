Teen admits leaving newborn in dumpster

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to abandoning her newborn in a dumpster north of Seattle after giving birth to him in a shower.



The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/kellMs ) Samantha Houston of Everett pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony abandonment of a dependent child.



Houston told police she gave birth March 25 and then panicked, wrapping the baby in a towel and placing him in a dumpster. Prosecutors say afterward she walked to a convenience store to get something to eat.



A tip led Everett police to identify Houston as the suspect about a month after the incident.



The baby was placed in protective custody.



In Washington, mothers can leave their newborns - no questions asked - with a staff member or volunteer at any fire station, rural clinic or hospital emergency room.



___



Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

