Search for Spokane's next Fire Chief underway

The City of Spokane is looking far and wide for their next Fire Chief, as a nationwide search has begun.

Candidates who wish to apply need to submit their application materials by the end of the month. A panel of community members, medical services representatives and City employees will then review and select qualified candidates. After that, a maximum of five candidates will be recommended for on-site interviews in early May. The candidate selected will then begin work by late June.

The new Fire Chief will received a salary of somewhere between $145,846 and $179,192.