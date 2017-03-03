Search for Spokane's next Fire Chief underway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Search for Spokane's next Fire Chief underway

The City of Spokane is looking far and wide for their next Fire Chief, as a nationwide search has begun. 

Candidates who wish to apply need to submit their application materials by the end of the month. A panel of community members, medical services representatives and City employees will then review and select qualified candidates. After that, a maximum of five candidates will be recommended for on-site interviews in early May. The candidate selected will then begin work by late June. 

The new Fire Chief will received a salary of somewhere between $145,846 and $179,192.

The fire chief position requires a bachelor’s degree in fire protection or a related area, such as business or public administration, and a master’s degree is preferred. The chosen candidate must have 10 to 20 years of progressive fire protection and emergency management experience with at least five years at an administrative or comparable level. The full posting for the position can be viewed HERE. 

