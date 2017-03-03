BNSF, watchdogs settle coal dust lawsuit

(AP) - BNSF Railway and seven environmental groups in Washington and Oregon have settled a lawsuit saying that coal spilled from trains pollutes waterways in Washington state.



BNSF admits no wrongdoing in the settlement finalized Friday.



The plaintiffs had argued that coal spilled from open-topped train cars is polluting the Columbia River and other waterways in the Pacific Northwest.



BNSF will pay $1 million for environmental projects in Washington state to clean up areas in Bellingham, Puget Sound, the Columbia River and Spokane River.



It will also conduct a study of the use of physical covers for coal and petroleum coke trains.



BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace says the $1 million settlement is small compared with initial lawsuits that sought trillions of dollars.



She says the original allegations were sweeping and unfounded.

3/3/2017 3:49:59 PM (GMT -8:00)