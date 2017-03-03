FBI: No evidence of crime in death of Muslim Washington teen

(AP) - The FBI says it so far has seen no evidence of a crime in its review of a case in which a black Muslim teenager was found hanging from a tree in Washington state.



The FBI issued a statement Friday saying it concurs with the conclusions of local police that "evidence collected to date does not provide any indication of a criminal act," but that it would reevaluate its position if new evidence develops.



Ben Keita, 18, went missing in November and was found dead in woods in Lake Stevens, north of Seattle, in January.



The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office initially labeled the death a suicide, but it later changed that finding to undetermined, saying there was not enough information to make a ruling.



The teen's family says he displayed no signs of depression before his disappearance.

3/3/2017 4:39:29 PM (GMT -8:00)