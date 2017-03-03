Foreign exchange student accused of raping classmate

Foreign exchange student accused of raping classmatePosted: Updated:
Wildfire Burning Near I-90 in Grant County
BREAKING Grant County, WA - I-90 is closed due to a large wildfire burning near the highway. Between the Vantage Bridge (MP134) and MP154. Reports have the fire at an estimated 1,000 acres and growing. There are currently LEVEL 2 evacuations in place for Old Vantage Hwy Camp with police currently en-route to notify residents. The fire is burning mainly brush and grass at this time.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Coeur d'Alene man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a felony car vs. pedestrian crash in Dalton Gardens Sunday. Just after 4:15 a.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Kootenai County EMS responded to the 5800 block of N. 15th St. just north of E. Dalton Ave in Dalton Gardens for a reported injury hit and run crash.>>
As Craigslist ad goes viral, posters hope for Bill Murray BBQ dad
SPOKANE, Wash. - 24 hours after we introduced you to an amazing Craigslist ad about a couple of guys looking for a BBQ dad for their end of the school year party, the story has gone viral. Dane Anderson, the mastermind behind the ad says there's been a lot of dads, a few grandpa's and even aunts reaching out about the ad. Dane says even though they've been grilling up a viral storm, that's not what matters most.>>
Man arrested with AK-47 claims self-defense
SPOKANE, Wash. - In an interview from the Spokane County Jail Saturday, Nicholas McRae explained why he ran from police after they tried to pull him over, and why he was so heavily armed.>>
Photo of man mowing lawn with tornado in background goes viral
THREE HILLS, Alberta - A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado behind him is causing a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday. A tornado passed by their home in Three Hills, Alberta. No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of downed trees and damaged houses.>>
Wildfire Burning Near I-90 in Grant County
BREAKING Grant County, WA - I-90 is closed due to a large wildfire burning near the highway. Between the Vantage Bridge (MP134) and MP154. Reports have the fire at an estimated 1,000 acres and growing. There are currently LEVEL 2 evacuations in place for Old Vantage Hwy Camp with police currently en-route to notify residents. The fire is burning mainly brush and grass at this time.>>
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
Man whose picture used in BBQ dad ad talks being a viral sensation
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a post for a BBQ dad. A group of Spokane boys set out to find a dad for their end of the year school party. Their post got so many responses from when we first did the story on Friday, that dads from Virginia and even Germany have reached out to the boys wanting to be their BBQ dad. However, there will truly only be one BBQ dad. The one who is actually in the post!>>
Driver killed in crash during Spokane Festival of Speed
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A spokesman with the Spokane Festival of Speed says a driver was killed after a crash at the Spokane County Raceway Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Sunday and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Additional details about the crash were not immediately known as of Sunday night.>>
Spokane woman searching for stolen skateboard with sentimental value
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen this skateboard? This was stolen out of a woman’s truck early Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. This might not seem like it’s very important, but for this woman, the board means everything. Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through Patri Larese’s car. “He took a bucket full of emergency things that we use,” she says.>>
Arena giant AEG pulls out of Seattle arena process
SEATTLE (AP) - One of two groups that submitted plans for a possible renovation of KeyArena is withdrawing from the process, citing issues with how the city has conducted the process. Seattle Partners - a group that combined arena giant AEG and Hudson Pacific Properties - announced Sunday it is pulling out of the process after submitting plans in April for a proposed $521 million renovation of KeyArena.>>
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends peacefully
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies in Spokane Valley say a tense SWAT standoff ended peacefully Saturday. A 27-year-old man with warrants for his arrest was persuaded to surrender and taken into custody for second degree robbery charges and the active felony warrants. Spokane Valley Deputy Glenn Hinckley responded to a call of vehicle theft reported in the area of 1520 N Argonne in Spokane Valley.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Photo of man mowing lawn with tornado in background goes viral
THREE HILLS, Alberta - A photo of a Canadian man mowing his lawn with a tornado behind him is causing a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels took the photo of her husband, Theunis, on Friday. A tornado passed by their home in Three Hills, Alberta. No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of downed trees and damaged houses.>>
Analyst group: IS claims London attack
LONDON (AP) - The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.>>
