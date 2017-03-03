18 hour bike ride honors fallen police officers

Joe Houser is on a mission and he is keeping fueled for what he knows will be a long day.

With his hands glued to his bike, he turns the wheels in memory of those who can no longer ride.

He will ride a total of eighteen hours for the men and women in blue.

“I am running away from trouble and they are running into trouble, they don’t get paid enough for that so in a small way I am trying to give back,” Houser adds.

Post Falls Police Captain Pat Knight appreciates his effort, “I had to go shake his hand and thank him for what he has given to this foundation.”

This event continues through midnight tonight and Houser says, “come on down even if you can’t ride, we have many activities planned.”

The group will ride to raise 27,000 in memory of Sergeant Moore, a fallen CDA officer, who’s badge number was K27.