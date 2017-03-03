Dangerous crosswalk causes concerns on South Hill

“Nobody stops for me. Very few people stop for pedestrians, it don’t matter if you are handicap or not,” James Herzog says.

Herzog lives within one-hundred feet of one of his favorite stores, but he can’t seem to get there. He says crossing the street is too dangerous.

“A lot of people speed by on their cellphones and they refuse to stop to let pedestrians cross,” Herzog says.

He wants to see something change, and he isn’t the only one. Many of his neighbors agree.

Spokane City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear says this is on their radar. In fact, there is a plan drawn up by the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood to update this dangerous intersection. You can take a look at that plan by clicking here: https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/projects/lincolnheights/lincoln-heights-district-center-master-plan-2016.pdf