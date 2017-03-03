A State B love story

Tracy and Tom Benzel met at the State B tournament seven years ago.

Tracy runs the game clock and Tom runs the score book.

The two were assigned to sit next to each other and that's when their story began.

Three years later they got married, and today the two are just as in sync as the game clock.

They say working together at State B was destiny.

Tracy and Tom say they are going to keep working together at this tournament as long as they can.