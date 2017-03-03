PA announcer in his 40th year on the job

If you've been able to catch any of the State B games this week, you may not have seen the gentleman I’m about to introduce you to, but you've definitely heard him.

David Birdsell is the girls PA announcer.

He's been doing this for 40 years.

It all started when he followed his father’s footsteps at Deer Park High School.

He was in the 6th grade when he asked if he could make announcements during the school’s basketball games.

Then his senior year he made the jump to the big stage, and has been a PA announcer at State B ever since.